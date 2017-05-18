'Supernatural' Season 13 Release Date, Spoilers: Season 12 Finale Sets Up Next Season's Plot

Season 12 of "Supernatural" has yet to end, but fans are already eager to see what's in store for the next season. The finale of season 12 will come with a lot of twists and turns that will set up the story of the coming season.

Facebook/Supernatural A promotional photo of The CW's fantasy series "Supernatural."

"Supernatural" season 13 will be part of the 2017–2018 television season with it premiering sometime in the fall. The season renewal of the series was one of the first announced by The CW because of the continuous high ratings it has received, despite being on the air for more than 10 years.

The current season of "Supernatural" shows the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), fighting off an apocalyptic force: the Darkness. This is their biggest battle yet and a lot of people are counting on them to be successful in their fight.

The season 12 finale of "Supernatural" will have a great effect on the relationship of the Winchester brothers, as well as the entire world. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer of "Supernatural," Andrew Dabb, said that the finale of season 12 will create closure for some of the storylines of the series.

Dabb explained, "There are some things that happen that impact strongly and directly on the boys, while at the same time, we are starting a new chapter in the show, [though] not in a way of erasing what's come before. I think it's something that will be a natural progression of what we've done but also cool and different and hopefully give us a lot of energy going into season 13."

"Supernatural" has a lot to offer to its audience when it comes to storylines, which is highly the reason why the show has kept up with its ratings. Fans will have to keep an ear out for the announcement of when "Supernatural" season 13 will make its fall premiere.