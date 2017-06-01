'Supernatural' Season 13 Rumors: Chuck to Resurrect Castiel

Despite his character's death in the season 12 finale episode of "Supernatural," it is suspected that Misha Collin's Castiel in the long-running supernatural series will be back in the already confirmed season 13 of The CW series.

There is no denying that the season 12 finale episode of "Supernatural" was one of the most heart-wrenching moments on TV. After all, with Castiel and Crowley (Mark Sheppard) sacrificing themselves to trap Lucifer in the alternate dimension that opened upon Nephilim's birth, many fans of the series were saddened with how their fate was sealed.

However, rumors claim that there is still a possibility for Castiel to return in the upcoming season 13 of "Supernatural." For one thing, the character's death in the just-concluded season of the series was not the first time as he has returned from the grave more than once. Hence, it is possible for the character to resurrect once more when "Supernatural" returns for its next season.

While it remains uncertain as to how Castiel will be brought back to life, it is said that it will not be surprising if Chuck/God (Rob Benedict) will have a hand on it. It is also said that it is possible for the Nephilim to bring Castiel back to life as, after all, it has immeasurable and limitless powers.

The same thing cannot be said about Crowley, though. As Sheppard's character was a recurring one prior to becoming a series regular in 2010, some are still hoping that his Crowley character would still appear in a recurring fashion in the upcoming season 13. However, it is suspected that Crowley's death in the season 12 finale is cut and dried, and there is no more chance for the character to return.

If Sheppard's recent Instagram post is to be the basis, it seems that the actor is really done and over with his "Supernatural" stint as he bade goodbye to the show and thanked all those people he has worked with for the past couple of years.

"So to all my #spnfamily everywhere... my crew and my fellow storytellers... thanks for the ride. Time for something new. Even when I lose..." Sheppard said in his post.

