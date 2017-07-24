'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Castiel, Mary Alive

Facebook/Supernatural "Supernatural" season 13 begins airing this October 12.

The upcoming season 13 of the long-running fantasy series "Supernatural" will be bringing back characters intitally thought to have died in the previous season.

While the season 12 finale of "Supernatural" featured the respective deaths of some of its characters, it was revealed yesterday at the series' panel at the just-concluded San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) that Castiel (Misha Collins) and Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith) are actually alive.

"I'm not going away," Collins said at the panel.

It was also revealed at the just-concluded event that the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), will have to deal with the half-human spawn of Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino), Jack (Alexander Calvert), whose conflict with the Winchester brothers will be the focal point of the early events in the series' upcoming season.

"Obviously mom (Mary) being gone and Cass and all this turmoil the brothers find themselves in, now they have this person, this thing, this entity and in Dean's mind certainly has to go," Ackles said.

However, it has been learned that the Winchester brothers will not only have to deal with Jack as they will also deal with each other. According to "Supernatural" executive producer Bob Singer, the brothers will not only disagree on how to deal with Jack but also on their beliefs on the fate of their mother, Mary, too. As Dean thinks Mary is gone, he will try to accept things and move on, while Sam hopes that she could still be alive. With their opposing beliefs, the two brothers will be at loggerheads, without knowing that Mary is, indeed, alive.

Despite being alive, though, Mary will be trapped in a post-apocalyptic world with Lucifer. With the show now having a new world, it has been teased that more characters believed to have been long dead may return to show.

"Some people who have been long dead on our show are less dead in (the) apocalyptic world," revealed Andrew Dabb, co-executive producer of "Supernatural."

"Supernatural" returns to The CW this Oct. 12 for its season 13.