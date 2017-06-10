'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Chuck to Return?

Chuck (Rob Benedict) may return to Earth for a very special mission in the upcoming season of "Supernatural."

Facebook/SupernaturalCastiel is not dead in the next season of "Supernatural."

Previously, it has been teased that Castiel (Misha Collins) is not dead. Viewers saw Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) best friend getting stabbed by the angel blade and die. Just like when other angels ceased to exist, a blinding light consumed Castiel and then he was gone. Sam and Dean were left desolate, grieving for their fallen comrade.

Collins' recent tweet, though, gave hope to the fans who are keeping their fingers crossed that the angel is still alive. According to him, his character still has a future to look forward to.

Blasting News posits that one of the possible storylines that could change Castiel's fate is if God, aka Chuck, sends him back. Only He is powerful enough to bring the angel back to life. Amara (Emily Swallow) may even convince her brother to give Castiel another chance.

Another potential savior for the angel is Rowena (Ruth Connell). The Winchesters may ask the witch to save both Castiel and Crowley (Mark Sheppard). However, since her son is trapped in the Other World, she may only be successful in bringing the angel back.

It has been reported that Sheppard will not be returning in season 13. Fans who have come to love his pesky character are likely disappointed about his exit. Although Crowley is a demon, he has formed an unusual friendship with Sam and Dean, as well as with Castiel. They even worked together to take down Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) last season. Crowley will surely be missed, especially since he went out fighting for a good cause. He sacrificed himself to trap Lucifer in the alternate realm. Unfortunately, his efforts were for naught as the king of hell was still able to return.

"Supernatural" season 13 is expected to premiere on Oct. 12.