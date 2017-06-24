'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Is Jack a Friend or Foe?

Jack (Alexander Calvert) is going to be a powerful wild card in the fight between good and evil in the upcoming season of "Supernatural."

Spoilers report that Lucifer's (Mark Pellegrino) nephilim son will play a huge role in the new installment. In the previous finale, viewers saw the birth of the child and his subsequent transformation to a young man in a matter of minutes. There is no denying that Jack is a force to reckon with. The question, perhaps, is if he is going to be fighting with the dark side alongside his father. The usual storyline seems to be favoring this angle, but there is still a chance that Jack will become the Winchesters' surprise ally.

After all, Lucifer ended up killing Jack's human mother. The kid may be wanting to get revenge. He may not exactly be part of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) team like Castiel (Misha Collins) is but that might change. Jack may do a Crowley (Mark Sheppard), a sort of "frenemy" who helps out the brothers once in a while.

As viewers saw in the finale, Lucifer is still very much alive. Castiel and Crowley's sacrifice went down the drain after the king of hell escaped from his prison.

If Jack ends up helping Sam and Dean, they may actually get a shot at ending Lucifer's reign. A father and son battle is going to be epic, something that will remind fans of Chuck (Rob Benedict) and Amara's (Emily Swallow) larger-than-life fight.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that "Supernatural" will have a spinoff. The new series will be led by Kim Rhodes, who plays Sheriff Jody. According to Deadline, "Wayward Sisters" will tell the story of Mills and her squad of women fighters. All of them were orphaned when the supernatural killed their families.

"Supernatural" season 13 is expected to premiere on Oct. 12, 8 p.m. EDT, on The CW.