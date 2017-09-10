'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Is Jack the Next King of Hell?

Facebook/Supernatural Jack will reveal his powers in the next season of "Supernatural."

Jack (Alexander Calvert) may become the next King of Hell in the upcoming season of "Supernatural."

Recent spoilers indicate that Crowley (Mark Sheppard) will soon be replaced as the top demon in Hell now that he is dead. Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) killed him in the show's last installment. Showrunner Andrew Dabb has revealed that a lot of players will vie for his throne. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will probably meet Crowley's replacement soon. Whoever he is, he will have to be a powerful force to wrestle the position from so many other hopefuls.

"There is a power vacuum," the EP teased in Entertainment Weekly. "Into that power vacuum will step a new player for us. Once Crowley is gone, demon-kind and some of our players — some we've met before and some that are new — start asking themselves: What is the future of Hell? People come with various different agendas."

Meanwhile, Movie Pilot posits that Lucifer's nephilim son is a likely candidate to be the next King of Hell. Sam already met him in last season's finale. Jack is shaping up to be the next big bad in the series, but speculations are rife that he may become the Winchesters' ally. After all, Jack hates his father. He will not likely forgive him after his mother died giving birth to him. As the only born nephilim from an archangel, Jack is said to possess immense powers. He will be more than enough to fill Crowley's shoes.

Fans of the CW series are looking forward to the new storylines in season 13. Some of the rumors indicate that archangel Michael (Matt Cohen) will return after spending thousands of years in Lucifer's prison. It has also been teased that Castiel (Misha Collins) is alive and well although viewers saw him perish as the previous season ended. This is good news for Sam and Dean whose hearts were broken when they saw their friend die.

"Supernatural" season 13 is expected to premiere on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.