'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Lucifer, Jack Team Up Against the Winchesters?

The tandem of Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) and his demon son is going to be a force to reckon with in the upcoming season of "Supernatural."

Facebook/SupernaturalJack will unleash his powers in the next season of "Supernatural."

Spoilers claim that the Winchester brothers will have a tough time fighting the king of hell and his offspring, Jack (Alexander Calvert). It looks like season 13 is shaping out to be the toughest challenge for Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) as the combined forces of the demons threaten to erase their existence on earth.

In last season's finale, viewers got a glimpse of a grown-up Jack. After his human mother gave birth to him, his body underwent major changes. He matured very quickly and became a young man in a span of several minutes.

While it is possible that Jack will try to get revenge on Lucifer for killing his beloved mother, the chance of the kid being used to fight the Winchesters is bigger. Lucifer will not hesitate to tap his son's powers to take down the enemy. Sam and Dean have been thorns on his side for a long time, but for some reason, though, he cannot kill them. Perhaps Jack will do the deed for him. The siblings must be itching to fight him after what happened to their friends. The boys loved Castiel (Misha Collins) and liked Crowley (Mark Sheppard).

Lucifer succeeded in killing off both the angel and the demon in the previous installment. He had somehow managed to escape from the alternate world Crowley had put him in. Lucifer then also made sure to stab Castiel with the angel blade to ensure his demise.

While Crowley's fate is clear, spoilers claim that the angel is not dead. Previously, it was announced the Sheppard would not be returning in the new installment. Collins, however, is expected to come back. According to speculations, it is possible his character will be brought back to life by Chuck (Rob Benedict), aka God.

"Supernatural" season 13 is expected to premiere on Oct. 12.