'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: What's Next For Mary Winchester?

Facebook/Supernatural 'Supernatural' season 13 premieres Oct. 12 on The CW.

The end of "Supernatural" season 12 brought with it a lot of characters deaths and some fates hanging in the balance. But who will make it to season 13?

Fans are wondering if the season 12 finale really was the end for some of the characters. Castiel was stabbed by Lucifer and left for dead. Crowley gave up his own life for the greater good and Mary fell into the alternate world with Lucifer.

It has already been revealed that Crowley will not be back for season 13. TVLine confirmed that Mark Sheppard will not be reprising his role after several seasons as the fan-favorite character. Misha Collins, on the other hand, hinted through his Twitter page that Castiel is alive. However, there has been no word yet on Mary's fate.

2 things, 1) Cass [or Cas] has a future... & 2)if you want to have the most fun possible this summer (while doing good), try this: https://t.co/ci9QUOOTYz — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) May 20, 2017

Mary (Samantha Smith) was brought out of her trance in the season 12 finale, with the help of her sons, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles). She also had a reconciliation with Dean after he confessed all of his feelings--both good and bad. However, as Mary took on Lucifer herself, both of them fell into an alternate dimension and became stuck there.

It remains to be seen whether Mary will make it out of that world alive. But there have been some rumblings online that she may join Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) in the "Supernatural" spin-off titled "Wayward Sisters" that is in the works.

Deadline broke the news last month that the spin-off, which was something fans have been requesting for a long time, will have its backdoor pilot in the upcoming 13th season of "Supernatural." It will follow Jody Mills and a group of young orphaned women who lost their parents because of a supernatural mishap as they become a top-notch monster-fighting team.

Another thing fans can look forward to in the upcoming season is a crossover with "Scooby-Doo," the animated series that focused on a group of mystery-solving teens and their dog, Scooby. This much was revealed by the stars themselves during The CW's Upfront presentation earlier this year.

"Supernatural" season 13 premieres Thursday, Oct. 12, on The CW.