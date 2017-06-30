'Superstore' Season 3 Air Date, Plot, News: America Ferrera Hints Amy and Jonah Might Never Be Together

Here's something fans of "Superstore" might not want to hear especially if they are shippers of Amy and Jonah. According to America Ferrera (Amy) that kiss at the end of season 2 might not lead to anything, so don't get your hopes up just yet.

Facebook/NBCSuperstore Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) shared a kiss in NBC's "Superstore."

Ever since "Superstore" started in 2015, Amy and Jonah's (Ben Feldman) chemistry has been evident. It wasn't hard to see that the writers could soon bring these characters together, and after a bit of back and forth, their first kiss finally happened during last season's finale.

But Ferrera said that kiss might not mean anything at all. Speaking with Los Angeles Times, Ferrera said it would be a mistake to conclude Amy and Jonah will be a couple in "Superstore" season 3.

"She knows that sometimes a kiss is a kiss. Or sometimes you do have feelings for someone and that's just not what it's meant to be," Ferrera said. Her character is still married after all and Amy could still want to fix things with her husband Adam (Ryan Gaul) for the sake of their daughter.

Ferrera also said it's easy to see Amy and Jonah getting together but she's also okay if the writers decide to go in a different direction and not let this happen. For the actress, who is also a feminist, it isn't important that her character gets to fall in love in the end. She's fine with Amy not being defined by a romantic story if that's where the show is headed.

NBC has set the return of "Superstore" for a third season on Sept. 28. The show will form the new Thursday comedy block for the network, which will include the second seasons of "The Good Place," "Great News" and the "Will & Grace" revival. Aside from Ferrera and Feldman, "Superstore" also stars Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nichole Bloom, Nico Santos and Mark McKinney.