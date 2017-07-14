'Superstore' Season 3 Spoilers, Latest News: Mateo and Jeff's Relationship in Trouble Because of a New Character?

Facebook/NBCSuperstore "Superstore" on NBC stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, and Mark McKinney.

A new character will help the staff of Cloud 9 repair the store when "Superstore" returns for season 3.

According to the spoiler from TVLine, a construction worker named Scott will arrive to work in the store after a destructive storm turns it upside down.

But while Scott repairs the chaos in Cloud 9, he might also reportedly cause a falling out in the relationship of Mateo (Nico Santos) and Jeff (Michael Bunin) since the former is said to be smitten with the new guy. Yet it remains unconfirmed if Scott will also feel the same way about Mateo in the upcoming season.

The actor who will portray the role of Scott is yet to be unveiled.

Meanwhile, series creator Justin Spitzer revealed in an interview with Deadline back in May that the start of "Superstore" season 3 may be different compared to its second season because it could have a little time jump.

Spitzer also revealed that the tornado in the second season ender could be a metaphor for the lives of the employees of Cloud 9, particularly with the relationship between Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman).

During the onset of the tornado, the co-workers who seem to have feelings for each other decided to kiss while in the middle of a panicked moment. But they also appear to contemplate about their feelings after they share their first kiss.

"Being so close to that I think made Amy contemplate what's important in her life, and family is part of that," the series creator stated in the interview. "And is having some fling with a guy at work who she has a love/hate relationship with really worth risking all that? So I think moving forward, things don't move full forward at once, just because there's a lot more to explore between them."

NBC is slated to air the premiere episode of "Superstore" season 3 on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. EDT.