Surface Mobile Specs Rumors: Leak Hints at Desktop-Level Performance, Projector Function

Recently, a new leak about the highly anticipated Microsoft Surface Phone has been making rounds online and suggests that the device will be packed with a desktop-level performance and can function as a projector.

REUTERS/Thomas MukoyaA Microsoft delegate checks applications on a smartphone during the launch of the Windows 10 operating system in Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 29, 2015.

A Twitter user recently shared a screenshot of an online leak on a Chinese website that described some of the highlights of the rumored Surface Phone. While the text was in Chinese, some people tried to decipher the message in the photo using several online translators.

A translation courtesy of Bing :) pic.twitter.com/LPk8hMMovT — Ikarago (@IkaragoDev) June 6, 2017

The translated text started by saying, "It's not just a handheld terminal," which is a term that reports assumed means "smartphone." The information leak seemed to imply that the Surface Phone is expected to perform beyond the typical uses a smartphone offers.

Meanwhile, the leak mentioned that the rumored Surface Phone will still run with a mobile chip from Qualcomm Snapdragon, which is highly assumed to be the 835 model — today's latest and most powerful processor for mobile devices.

However, the leak guaranteed that the Surface Phone was "the perfect balance of performance and power consumption, and the added power to increase productivity." By the end of the text, the unreleased device is also described as a "portable work platform."

The improved features purportedly include the "Onto Table" function that will let the Surface Phone act as a projector device and enables it to perform like a desktop computer for as long as one hour. These are believed to be made possible through Microsoft's Continuum feature.

Microsoft already introduced the Continuum feature months ago with the tagline, "Looks like a phone, does like a PC." Continuum works much like what was described in the Surface Phone leak. Currently, it is only supported by Windows 10-run smartphones such as the HP Elite x3, Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL.

Meanwhile, the leak added that the Surface Phone can be used while tilted on a 185-degree angle — a feature that was probably added since the device is designed to support an "exclusive" Surface Pen.

On the other hand, Microsoft has not yet confirmed nor denied the existence of the Surface Phone.