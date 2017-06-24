Surface Phone Rumors: Device to Be Called Surface Note?

While Microsoft has yet to officially confirm the Surface Phone, it is suspected that the upcoming device may not be called as such as Microsoft may label it as the Surface Note after all.

REUTERS/Dado RuvicRumors claim that the next Windows Phone will be called a Surface Note, not Surface Phone.

There is no denying that the Surface Phone is one of the most-anticipated and talked-about devices. However, as Microsoft has yet to confirm the product, it is now suspected that there may not be a Surface Phone in the Redmond-based company's pipeline after all, as Microsoft may be releasing a Surface Note instead.

According to reports, a new user concept has recently emerged online, showing how the Surface Note would possibly look like. Based on the images circulating online, the device is a foldable tablet with a hinged design similar to that of the earlier patent applied for by Microsoft. Apart from being foldable, the concept also shows that the Surface Note will have an edge-to-edge, bezel-less screen with an adaptive shell to be made by Microsoft's new CShell.

While some believe that the Surface Note and the Surface Phone are not one and the same — as the former is said to be likely a tablet rather than a phone — there are those who suspect that they are. After all, people from Microsoft have been hinting that while they are not done with the mobile phone market, the next device they will release will not resemble the smartphone users are currently familiar with.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, told the Australian Financial Review back in November.

Whether the Surface Note and the Surface Phone are the same or not, there is no denying that gadget fans are eagerly anticipating the device, hoping that Microsoft will release the product soon.