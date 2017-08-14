Surface Phone Rumors: Device to Come with Metal Body Serving as an Antenna

REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files Rumors claim that the next mobile device from Microsoft will be called the Surface Phone.

Another patent for the supposed Surface Phone has emerged online, and it has fueled speculations that the suspected Microsoft mobile device is not just a figment of the imagination after all.

There is no denying that the Surface Phone has been one of the most-talked-about devices for more than a year already. While Microsoft has yet to confirm the device's existence, numerous patents that the Redmond-based company has applied for have been leaking online, suggesting that the Surface Phone is in Microsoft's pipeline.

According to the latest reports, another patent for the supposed Surface Phone has leaked online recently. Apart from corroborating earlier speculations that the device will be a tablet that can be folded into a phone, the leaked image has also revealed that the Surface Phone will be packed in a metal body that will serve as its antenna.

Based on the said recent leaked image, it is said that users would not cause interference to the signal when using the mobile device as its two displays swing around a hinge at the center of the device. After all, signal strength can go downward when the signal is affected through accidental detuning when the antenna is touched.

It was at the early part of this year when it was also revealed that Microsoft applied for a patent on an unnamed mobile device, revealing that it will be a foldable/expandable handset. While the said patent application supports the statement of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella that the next mobile device from the company will not look like the smartphones of today, Microsoft has remained mum on the existence of the Surface Phone.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," Nadella told the Australian Financial Review last November.

Is there really a Surface Phone? If yes, when will Microsoft release it?

Fans can only speculate for now.