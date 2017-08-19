Surface Phone Rumors: Device's 3D Touch-Like Technology to Be Navigated by a Stylus Pen

REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files Rumors claim that the next mobile device from Microsoft will be called the Surface Phone.

While rumors claiming that the Surface Phone will be a foldable mobile device are persistent, it may not be the only feature that is set to impress once the alleged Microsoft smartphone arrives.

Talks about the Surface Phone have been around for more than a year already, but Microsoft has yet to confirm whether the alleged device is really in its pipeline. While Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said in the past that the Redmond-based company is not done with the mobile phone market, he has never categorically admitted that it will be called the Surface Phone.

While it remains unclear whether the mobile device that Nadella has hinted about will be called the Surface Phone or not, rumors about the alleged smartphone continue to circulate online. Although it can't be denied that the most persistent rumor attached to the yet-to-be-confirmed device is that it can be expanded into a tablet and folded into the size of a smartphone, there are many other interesting features that the Surface Phone may offer.

According to recent rumors, the Surface Phone may come with a 3D Touch-like navigation, too. To recall, Microsoft had been working on the supposed Lumia 1020 successor code-named Lumia McLaren, which was supposed to offer the said feature. While the planned Microsoft mobile device did not materialize, it is now said that the 3D Touch-like navigation feature may finally become a reality as, allegedly, Microsoft has applied a patent for a similar technology that is suspected to be debut via the Surface Phone.

While nothing is confirmed as of this writing, rumors about the Surface Phone possibly coming with a stylus pen to press on the screen instead of the finger are becoming rife as well. Reportedly, the action that the 3D Touch-like navigation will deliver is dependent on the pressure and the angle that the stylus pen will exert.

"A force sensitive surface measures force or pressure applied to the surface. The surface may also detect the touch position. The force sensing surface is calibrated with a stylus having a force measuring element," goes the description of the supposed patent Microsoft applied for.

Will the Surface Phone really come with a 3D Touch-like feature? Will it really be navigated by a stylus pen?

Those outside Microsoft can only speculate for now.