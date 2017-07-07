Surface Phone Rumors: Microsoft to Release Device After Windows 10 OS Update

REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files Rumors claim that the next mobile device from Microsoft will be called the Surface Phone.

While Microsoft has yet to officially confirm the existence of the Surface Phone, rumors claim that the long-rumored device will debut once the Redmond-based company is done updating its Windows 10 mobile OS.

It is interesting to note that, despite the lack of any confirmation, rumors about the Surface Phone continue to circulate online for more than a year already. However, it is said that the wait may be soon over as, allegedly, Microsoft will be releasing the Surface Phone soon once the update on its Windows 10 mobile OS is complete.

According to reports, while some believe that the Windows 10 mobile OS is dead, it is very much alive as its updated version has even been released to its exclusive members. Allegedly, the reason why the said OS has not been released to the public yet as it is still a secret.

While it remains unclear whether there is really a Surface Phone in Microsoft's pipeline, it is worth noting that Microsoft has hinted the arrival of another Windows phone that will be considered the ultimate device. In an interview with the Australian Financial Review last November, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that the company is not done with the mobile phone market yet. However, accoding to the CEO, the next Windows phone will not look like the conventional smartphones of today.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," Nadella said.

Because of Nadella's statement, rumors about the Surface Phone being the first-ever foldable mobile device continue to swirl online. Reportedly, the device can be expanded into a tablet and folded into the size of a phone, will be bezel-less, and come with a dual-camera setup.

Exciting as the Surface Phone may be, things are to be taken with a grain of salt for now until Microsoft launches the device, hopefully soon.