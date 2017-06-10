Surface Phone Rumors: Upcoming Microsoft Device to Have a Built-In Projector?

Amidst the rumors claiming that there may be no Surface Phone at all, it is now speculated that there may be actually be one and it has the capacity to function as a projector.

MicrosoftThe potential follow-up to the Lumia 950 (shown), the rumored Surface Phone, is said to come with a built-in projector.

There is no denying that the Surface Phone is one of the most talked-about mobile devices. Despite the fact that Microsoft has not confirmed the existence of the device, numerous rumors have been attached to it for over a year already.

While there are rumors claiming that the Surface Phone may not really be in Microsoft's pipeline, recent reports suggest that there may actually be one, and it is capable of functioning as a projector. Speculations on this being the case came into existence after a Chinese website posted what appeared to be a leak of the Surface Phone, which was actually labelled as Surface Mobile.

Although the post was eventually taken down, someone was able to take a screenshot of it, which now circulates online. Based on the translation of the text of the post, it has been revealed that the Surface Phone will have a built-in projector, thanks to Microsoft's Continuum.

To the uninitiated, Continuum is a Microsoft feature that enables Windows mobile devices to be plugged to a monitor and use the device as a conventional PC. However, it is suspected that it may also be possible for the Surface Phone not to be attached to any bigger-screened monitor as its display may be directly projected into any flat surface.

Based on the translated leak, though, the Surface Phone can only function in such mode for a short time. Allegedly, it can only be used as a projector of sort for more than one hour.

Apart from coming with a built-in projector capacity, the leak has also revealed that the Surface Phone will come with a Surface Pen. This is not really surprising, though, as the said accessory has been one of the most persistent rumored features of the device since last year.

While the said leak has to be taken with a grain of salt for now, as Microsoft has not made an official announcement yet, the hope of those who have long anticipated the device has definitely been renewed, though not fully.