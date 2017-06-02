Surface Phone Rumors: Upcoming Microsoft Device to Have New OS?

While there are now doubts whether the next mobile product that Microsoft will release in the market will really be called the Surface Phone, the latest reports claim that the Redmond-based company is developing not only a new hardware but a new OS in preparation for its mobile-phone market comeback.

MicrosoftShown in the photo is the Lumia 950 XL. Rumors claim that Microsoft is developing a new hardware and OS for the successor of its Lumia line of Windows Phone.

There is no denying that the Surface Phone is one of the most talked-about mobile devices even if Microsoft has not confirmed its existence. However, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella saying in a podcast interview last month that its next product will not look like the usual smartphones in the market today, some can't help but suspect if the next Windows Phones will, indeed, be called the Surface Phone.

According to recent reports, though, Microsoft is not only developing a new hardware for its mobile phone market re-entry. Allegedly, the company is also working on a new OS to go with its new smartphone, whatever it may be called eventually.

If unconfirmed reports are to be believed, Microsoft's new smartphone project is still in the early stages of its development, and plans for which can still change dramatically. While some suspect that this may be the alleged Surface Phone, some believe that it may be another phone that Microsoft will release as a successor to its Lumia Windows Phone.

According to other sources, though, the Surface Phone may finally arrive around this year's Holiday season, along with another Microsoft product, the highly anticipated Project Scorpio gaming console. . Reportedly, the Microsoft mobile device is a PC and a smartphone hybrid with a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen, an 8-megapixel front snapper, a 21-megapixel rear-view shooter and 4 GB of RAM.

Some tech pundits predict that the alleged Surface Phone can give the Samsung Galaxy S8, Google Pixel, and Apple's iPhone 8 a run for their money. Others, meanwhile, believe that the suspected Microsoft device will not directly compete with the aforementioned brands as it is aimed at business and corporate users.

However, without any official word from Microsoft, everything has to be taken with a grain of salt for now.