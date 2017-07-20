Surface Phone Updates: Latest Microsoft Marketing Material Bolsters Suspicions on Device Being Foldable

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic Rumors claim that the next Windows Phone will be called a Surface Phone, which is rumored to be a foldable device.

While Microsoft has yet to officially confirm the existence of its Surface Phone, it is believed that the long-rumored device will be a foldable tablet and an expandable phone.

Beyond the shadow of doubt, the Surface Phone has long been one of the most-talked-about devices. This is despite the fact that Microsoft has yet to confirm that it is, indeed, in the company's pipeline.

While rumors about the Surface Phone possibly being a foldable device that can be reduced into the size of a phone and expanded into a tablet are nothing new, recent reports claim that Microsoft may have teased that it will really be the case.

Speculations on the Surface Phone being a foldable/expandable device have been bolstered by a recent Microsoft marketing material posted on Microsoft Azure's official Twitter account. While the said Twitter post promotes Node.js training, the image used in the said marketing material shows what seems to be a foldable device, prompting those who have seen it to speculate that it may be the Surface Phone after all.

Some opine, though, that the said image is nothing but a tease from Microsoft. However, others believe that it may be a hint from Microsoft of what is to come, much more that it was no less than Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella who said in an interview last year that the company is not done with the mobile device market yet. What is intriguing about the CEO's statements in the interview was that the next mobile product from Microsoft would not look like the conventional smartphones that can be found in the market today, something that syncs with the latest marketing material of Microsoft Azure.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," Nadella told Australian Financial Review last November.

With the latest marketing material of Microsoft teasing a foldable device, and Nadella's earlier statement that the next Windows phone will not look like the smartphones of today, is the Surface Phone really a foldable/expandable device?

Those outside Microsoft can only speculate for now.