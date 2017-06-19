Surface Phone Updates: Microsoft Hints that Suspected Device Will Be a Breakthrough Microsoft Product

Despite the uncertainty on whether Microsoft will, indeed, release a Surface Phone or not, it is suspected more and more that it will not come with a conventional design identified with today's generation of mobile phones.

REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/FilesRumors claim that the next mobile device from Microsoft will be called the Surface Note.

Rumors about the Surface Phone have been in existence for over a year now. Despite Microsoft's lack of confirmation on whether the long-suspected device is really in its pipeline, the Redmond-based company hints more and more that it will be a breakthrough mobile device.

In an exclusive interview with the Business Insider recently, Microsoft general manager for Surface Ryan Gavin said that should there be a Surface Phone, gadget fans cannot expect it to look like the conventional smartphones in the market today. It is important to note, though, that this is not the first time for people from Microsoft to tease fans about what they can expect from the Surface Phone.

To recall, in an interview with the Australian Financial Review last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also said that, while Microsoft has not abandoned the mobile phone market yet, people can expect a different kind of mobile device once it releases its new phone, whether it will be called the Surface Phone or otherwise.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," Nadella told the Australian publication.

As of this writing, no one really knows what to expect from the Surface Phone if ever there is really one. However, with Microsoft hinting that it will not look like the conventional smartphone that the world is enjoying today, some claim that it may be called the Surface Note, believing that it will be the first foldable smartphone to hit the market in the near future.