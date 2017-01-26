Surface Pro 5 release date, specs news: Sources say March unveiling is likely

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A lot of industry insiders initially thought Microsoft would introduce the Surface Pro 5 to the world at their Windows 10 event in October last year, but sadly, it didn't happen. However, consumers may not have to wait long for a glimpse of the tablet because a number of reports are saying that it may be unveiled in a few weeks' time.

MicrosoftA promotional image for the Surface Pro 4

PC Advisor says that Microsoft may launch the Surface Pro 5 in March, and many believe that Microsoft will do the unveiling at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The event is going to take place on Feb. 27 to March 2.

I4U News has also pointed out that an unveiling in March makes sense because the Windows 10 RedStone 2 update will likely come out this spring.

Right now, Microsoft has yet to acknowledge that they are working on a new Surface Pro, but technology enthusiasts have already come up with the likely specs the tablet will have.

Reports say Microsoft may equip the Surface Pro 5 with Intel's 7th-generation Core processor — the Kaby Lake. However, some sources also believe that the tablet may use an ARM processor instead to increase battery life. Will Microsoft make the switch to a Qualcomm Snapdragon system-on-chip (SoC)?

A report from Digitimes also claims that the stylus pen will be updated and it will feature wireless charging. Aside from that, the publication also said the Surface Pro 5 may feature a 4K screen display.

Similar to the Surface Pro 4, sources believe consumers will get to choose the processor they want for the tablet. Choices for the processor includes the Core M, Core i5 and Core i7. It is believed that consumers can also choose the amount of random-access memory (RAM) and storage they want in the device.

Of course, it should be noted that these are merely speculations right now, so readers are advised to treat the information with a pinch of salt until Microsoft itself announces the details.