Suri-Shiloh Friendship Updates: Celebrity Daughters Don't Even Know Each Other, Says Source

Reuters/Mike Segar Actress Katie Holmes (L) walks with her husband Tom Cruise and their daughter Suri after Holmes finished the 2007 New York City Marathon in New York November 4, 2007.

While rumors claim that Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri and Brad Pitt-Angelina's love child Shiloh are best friends, recent reports say that the two celebrity daughters don't even know each other.

Stories about Suri and Shiloh's supposed friendship have circulated online recently when an online publication reported how the two young girls established a bond after their respective mothers introduced them. However, according to Gossip Cop, there is no truth to the reports as the two girls are even strangers to each other.

According to the online publication, which works on debunking online gossips about celebrities, a representative of Holmes has assured Gossip Cop that there is no truth to the online report of OK! about Suri and Shiloh being friends.

To recall, OK! reported that the celebrity daughters met two years ago through their mothers. Supposedly, Jolie reached out to Holmes last year after the falling out of her marriage with Pitt as she sought the guidance of Cruise's ex-wife on surviving her impending divorce and arranged a follow-up playdate for their kids.

According to the source of the publication, the friendship between the two even grew stronger after Suri brought with her the daughter of Holmes' rumored beau, Jamie Foxx, to play with Shiloh's younger siblings. Since then, OK! reported that the two celebrity daughters established a strong friendship despite being different in more ways than one.

It has been learned that the report on the Suri-Shiloh friendship was not the first time for OK! to, supposedly, run a false story about Holmes and Cruise's love child. According to Gossip Cop, the online publication has earlier run a story about Suri begging Holmes to allow her to make friends and play with them. Gossip Cop claims that, just like her supposed friendship with Shiloh, the earlier reports of OK! on Suri were untrue, too.