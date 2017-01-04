'Survivor: Gabon' Contestant Dan Kay Dead at 40, Cause of Death Still a Mystery

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Daniel Kay, a former contestant on the reality TV show 'Survivor: Gabon', died unexpectedly on New Year's Eve aged 40 years old.

A native of Brookline, New Hampshire, Dan Kay's passing was confirmed by an obituary posted by the Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory. He is survived by his two children Reese Elizabeth Kay and Jackson "Jax" Russell-Reid Kay as well as his mother, Jean-Ann, sister, Andrea Nichols, and girlfriend, Jennifer DePietro.

Dan Kay gained national fame as a participant in the 2008 season of the hit reality TV show 'Survivor: Gabon'. He entered the show due to his "desire to be challenged and his quest for adventure."

'Survivor: Gabon -- Earth's last paradise' was the 17th season of the reality Survivor series produced by CBS. Dan Kay spent 21 days on the Wonga-Wongue Presidential Reserve, Estuaire, Gabon, as a contestant on the show before being voted off as the eighth person to depart that season.

The show's host and executive producer Jeff Probst took to Twitter on Jan. 3 to express his feelings on Dan's sudden and unexpected passing. "I just heard the very sad news about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon. The Survivor family sends our love to Dan's family," his tweet said.

A graduate from UMass-Amherst and the recipient of a law degree from Syracuse University, Dan Kay worked as the Supervisory Contracting Officer as a civilian for the U.S. Air Force at Hanscom Air Force Base. He was also a member of the National Contract Management Association and the Massachusetts Bar Association.

Known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail and strong work ethic, Dan still managed to exercise a healthy work-life balance, spending most of his free time with his two children. He is described as "a child at heart" who enjoyed running, skiing, listening to music, and attending Crossway Christian Church.

The cause of his untimely and sudden death remains unknown.