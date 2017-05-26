'Survivor: Game Changers' Latest News: Who Won This Season's One Million Dollars?

"Survivor: Game Changers" finally has a winner.

(Photo: CBS)A promotional photo of the survival reality competition "Survivor: Game Changers."

According to a report by USA Today, the last woman standing in this season's edition of CBS's reality series "Survivor" is castaway Sara Lacina, a 33-year-old police investigator with the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

During the season finale episode on Wednesday, May 24, the jury chose Lacina to walk away with the show's million-dollar payday in a 7–3 vote over runners-up Brad Culpepper and Troyzan Robertson. Earlier in the episode, contestants Tai Trang, Aubry Bracco and Cirie Fields were voted off from the competition.

Lacina's million-dollar win caps a controversial season of "Survivor" after castaway Jeff Varner outed fellow contestant Zeke Smith as transgender in an earlier episode.

Not only did Varner face public backlash over his actions, he also told Entertainment Tonight that he was fired from his North Carolina real estate job as a result of the episode.

"It was an ugly day. My former boss told me that I was in a news story they wanted nothing to with," he said.

As for Lacina's plans for her influx of cash that she won from the competition, she initially told People Now host Andrea Bohelke on Wednesday night that she could be going to "Vegas on the way home — double it or nothing."

However, by Thursday morning, May 25, the Iowa cop shared a more practical idea of what she will do with her prize money.

"I'm giving 10 percent to my church and then we're looking into building a house and planning for retirement," Lacina said, who is also a married mother of one.

Lacina previously competed in "Survivor: Cagayan" in 2013 before she went on to win "Game Changers" in this season of "Survivor." She largely dominated during most of the season, which comprised of all-star players known for their "game-changing" moves during their participation in a previous season of the reality series.

"Survivor" will be returning with an all-new season titled "Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers" in the fall of 2018.