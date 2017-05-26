'Survivor: Game Changers' Season Finale Spoilers: New Sole Survivor Crowned

After many obstacles and tribal councils, "Survivor: Game Changers" finally crowned a new Sole Survivor.

Facebook/Survivor Promotional image for CBS’ competitive reality television series “Survivor: Game Changers” featuring 20 returning castaways vying for another shot at being hailed Sole Survivor.

The finale began with Tribal Council with Sarah, Cirie, Tai, Aubry, Troyzan and Brad. In a surprising turn of events, everyone except Cirie had immunity, making her leave the competition despite not being voted out. The episode continued with more challenges with Brad winning all of them. This made him feel confident that he could beat everybody at the end of the show. After all of the obstacles, Aubry and Tai were voted out.

During Final Tribal Council, "Survivor" host Jeff Probst announced a new system. The standard Q&A between jurors and competitors was replaced by a forum where a debate could be done. Here, the jury talked about who they think should win "Survivor: Game Changers." The debate had the jurors decide between the final three: Brad, Troyzan and Sarah.

During the discussion, Andrea felt that Sarah fooled the others but Zeke felt that Sarah should win. Meanwhile, Ozzy and Debbie were both rooting for Brad. Even though Brad was winning all of the challenges, Sarah insisted it was because he was an athlete. The meeting went on until it became evident that one person would be the winner.

In the end, Sarah, a person who definitely outwitted, outplayed and outlasted all the contestants, was crowned the winner of "Survivor: Game Changers."

Right after season 34, "Survivor" will be back with a whole new season coming soon. Season 35 will once again return to Fiji with 18 new contestants. According to Probst, the contestants were grouped according to "positive traits often associated to them by others." In line with this mechanic, the new season will be called "Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers."