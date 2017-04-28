'Survivor' Season 34 Spoilers, Latest News: Alliances Continue to Shift, Blindsides Still at Play Following Powerful Human Moment

"Survivor: Game Changers" once again gave its viewers a powerful human moment in this week's episode, during which tribemates who would have otherwise been at each other's throats defied all borders, if only for a moment, to lend a helping hand. Will this moment make a huge impact on how the rest of the season is going to play out, especially in terms of building and rebuilding alliances?

Facebook/Survivor A screenshot taken from "Survivor: Game Changers" in what host Jeff Probst has dubbed as "one of the most powerful moments on 'Survivor'."

When castaway Cirie Fields first came to audition for "Survivor," she was a self-proclaimed couch potato, who won host and executive producer Jeff Probst's vote when she said, "Let me get up off this couch, go play 'Survivor,' and see what I am capable of achieving."

Facebook/Survivor

Twelve years and four "Survivor" seasons later, Cirie continues to inspire and be one of the show's most beloved success stories, despite not having once won the title of Sole Survivor. Can this season finally change that?

It's hard to say, especially in a season of strong and strategic players who may be friends one moment then enemies for the sake of the game the next. Cirie's undeniably positive influence on people could even end up playing against her in the next episode of "Survivor: Game Changers."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jeff teased that old alliances may either endure or be broken as the tides turn and wash away the alliance lines drawn in the sand.

"We invited these guys back because we believed they would play," Jeff said. "They haven't disappointed yet and next week your question about when to stay loyal and when to break away comes into play."

Meanwhile, in her exit interview with Gold Derby, newly castoff Debbie Wanner said that she bore no hard feelings over Sarah Lacina's blindsiding betrayal. That ultimately got her voted out.

"It's a game, that is the objective," Debbie said. "Do I wish I would have made the move on her? You bet. But she made it first."

The next episode of "Survivor: Game Changers" titled "Reinventing How This Game Is Played" airs on Wednesday, May 3 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.