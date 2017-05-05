'Survivor' Season 34 Spoilers, Latest News: Loved Ones Bring More Challenges and Drama; Will Sierra Go Next?

The survivors' loved ones are coming to the island in the next episode of "Survivor: Game Changers." However, in a game where alliances have been known to shift in a blink of an eye, can blood remain thicker than water?

Facebook/SurvivorWhat challenges will the castaways have to face for a chance to spend time with their loved ones on the next episode of "Survivor: Game Changers."

It's that time of the season again when even the mightiest castaways are reduced into a sobbing mess of tears and overwhelming happiness at the sight of the loved ones they have not seen in days. Host Jeff Probst has not revealed much about the upcoming episode in his recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, but he does hint that it will be all about "L-O-V-E."

However, fans and castaways alike may have a reason to worry about this very familiar point in the show. After all, "Survivor" Game Changers" is all about reinventing the game, and so far, it has already altered much of what the castaways thought they knew about it.

What changes will the show bring to this staple of every "Survivor" season? Which castaway will have the chance to spend some reinvigorating hours with their loved one and which fellow castaway/s will they choose to take along, if the ever changing rules will still allow for it? How will this, in turn, affect their safety in a game that exploits the briefest moment of distraction?

The preview shown at the end of the previous episode also featured Sierra Dawn Thomas telling Sarah Lacina about the Legacy Advantage she found at the beginning of the game. The current rule concerning it dictates that the holder only has two opportunities to use it in the Tribal Council; that is when there are only either 13 or 6 players left in the game.

In the event that she gets voted out prior to these conditions, she is obligated to waive the advantage to another player. Could this preview be hinting at Sierra possibly going home in the next Tribal Council?

Meanwhile, newly voted out castaway Zeke Smith shared that he and Jeff Varner have already spoken a few times following that incident at Tribal when Varner outed Zeke as a transgender.

"I would say our relationship is a work in progress and I think at this point best kept between the two of us," Zeke told Gold Derby in his exit interview.

And as for his reaction to CBS bringing that particularly sensitive scene on air, Zeke revealed via another interview with Entertainment Weekly that he has always wanted the incident to air. He has also since been overwhelmed with relief and gratitude for the unexpected deluge of support that the fans have been sending his way.

"I think it's also important to say that I didn't go on national television unprepared for the world to know that I am trans, and was ready should that part of my life become part of my 'Survivor' story," Zeke added.

"Survivor: Game Changers" airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.