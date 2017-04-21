'Survivor' Season 34 Spoilers, Latest News: More Drama Grips Merged Tribe as Alliances Shift; Will Zeke Be Next to Go?

When asked what's about to go down in "Survivor: Game Changers" next week, host Jeff Probst teased that audiences would be witnessing one of his favorite moments in "34 seasons of 'Survivor.'" What type of situation will this moment turn out to be and will it bring about some major shifts in how certain castaways would be playing the game afterward?

Facebook/Survivor A screenshot of host Jeff Probst presenting the newly merged tribe with the ceremonial feast on “Survivor: Game Changers.”

The previous episode of CBS' competitive reality television series was a special two-hour foray into the dramatic twists and turns of island life for the 13 remaining castaways, whose numbers were ultimately whittled down to 11 following the highly anticipated merge.

Andrea Boehlke won the first individual immunity of the season, which led to Hali Ford being subsequently voted out and becoming the first jury member. The second immunity challenge had Tai Trang beating Ozzy Lusth, which in turn led to the latter taking up the second seat in this season's jury.

In her exit interview with Gold Derby, Hali expressed her surprise over Sierra Thomas thinking she had a hidden immunity idol. And while nobody took her up on her offer to pat her down and search for the idol, she believed that it wouldn't have changed the votes against her either way.

"I think it was locked in," Hali said.

As for Ozzy's exit interview with the same online publication, he said that although he had just set a new record for having stayed the longest in the game, he would have preferred having the record of being No. 1. And when asked if he would still be returning for a potential fifth season, he said it would depend on how long "Survivor" would stay on the air.

"I wouldn't say no, that's for sure," Ozzy said.

This week's episode also had Zeke Smith making some bold moves that could eventually cost him his game in the season's future episodes. In his confessional following last week's tribal council, wherein he was outed by Jeff Varner as transgender, Zeke said that since he was here to play "Survivor," he'd like to "just get back to it." But breaking his alliance with Cirie Fields and sauntering off to the other sub-group may cause him dearly in the upcoming episode titled "A Line Drawn in Concrete."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Probst may have just hinted at a dramatic fallout happening as a result of Zeke's shifting loyalties.

"Next week offers one of my favorite moments in 34 seasons of 'Survivor,'" Probst said.

"Survivor: Game Changers" airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.