'Survivor' Season 34 Spoilers, Latest News: More Game-Changing Twists Leave Tai Trang in Tears on Upcoming Two-Hour Season Finale

In a show like "Survivor," where rules of social ethics may constantly be bent, those written in fine print on a game-changing Secret Advantage is and will always remain constant. Unfortunately, fan favorite Cirie Fields missed this memo and may now have to suffer the consequences of her blatant betrayal in the upcoming two-hour season finale of "Survivor: Game Changers."

Facebook/SurvivorCirie Fields may be in danger of getting voted off on the two-hour season finale of “Survivor: Game Changers.”

When police officer Sarah Lacina said that she would be the one to play the Secret Advantage in the best possible way, she meant every word. But even she couldn't have expected how things turned out in the previous tribal council, where Cirie attempted to use the Secret Advantage Sarah gave to her as a show of loyalty, and thus, outed herself as a traitor to her alliance with Sarah.

The rule states that the Secret Advantage, which gives its owner the ability to steal a vote from another castaway, is non-transferrable. It even said so at the bottom of the parchment, as Sarah pointed out in this clip from the recent episode titled "Parting Is Such Sweet Sorrow."

Facebook/Survivor

And now that Cirie's most trusted allies, Michaela Bradshaw and Andrea Boehlke, are out of the game —the latter she even voted off herself — will Cirie be left on her own just as the game is about to heat up?

There are only six castaways left, and Sarah is guaranteed to survive the next Tribal Council, owing to the Legacy Advantage she got from Sierra Thomas. Alliances are about to shift once more, and Tai Trang will be forced to reveal his two hidden immunity idols to potential allies Brad Culpepper and Troyzan Robertson. But why is Tai in tears by the end of the preview shown at the end of the previous episode?

Host Jeff Probst promises that the biggest game changing move of the season is about to transpire in the season finale. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly reiterated that the season is called "Game Changers" for a reason.

"I promise. More game-changing moments still to come," Probst said.