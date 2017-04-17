'Survivor' Season 34: CBS Hopes to Inspire Awareness With Controversial Tribal Council

In a game like "Survivor," contestants have always incited the audiences' wrath on many different levels. However, none can ever compare to the outrage that has been inspired by this week's controversial Tribal Council.

Facebook/Survivor A screenshot of the Nuku Tribe at this week’s controversial Tribal Council on “Survivor: Game Changers.”

Jeff Varner, who has since been voted out, took it upon himself to expose his fellow castaway, Zeke Smith, as transgender in front of host Jeff Probst, their tribemates and the rest of the world. Varner himself was clearly shocked by what he did minutes later, but not even his sincerest apologies could save his torch from getting snuffed.

The particular segment has inspired both admiration for Zeke and disgust for the inappropriate way that Varner tried to bring the latter down. CBS Network is also being criticized for airing the scene in the first place.

Facebook/Survivor

Some fans argued that since the episode was filmed months prior, the network and the producers of the show should've considered editing out the point where Zeke was outed on national television.

Probst recently took to Twitter to address the fans' concerns, saying that in airing the "emotional and powerful conversation," CBS hopes to "bring awareness and understanding... and ultimately effect change."

Meanwhile, in a guest appearance on "The Talk" on Thursday, Zeke said that the show has granted him "unprecedented autonomy" in how he wanted to tell his story.

"We started having conversations all the way back in Fiji nine months ago about the care with which this episode was going to be handled," Zeke said.

Varner has also reiterated his apologies on Instagram, acknowledging that he was wrong and that he was not going to make excuses for it.

"I own responsibility in what is the worst decision of my life," Varner wrote.

In a guest post on The Hollywood Reporter, Zeke expressed his forgiveness for Varner with the hope that "he understands the injury he caused and does not inflict it upon others."

He also acknowledged that going on an adventure is akin to inviting hazard into one's life, further adding, "The thrill of adventure comes from accepting this risk, and the reward from confronting whatever might be thrown at you."

"Survivor: Game Changers" airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.