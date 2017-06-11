'Survivor' Season 35 Air Date, Latest News: 18 Castaways Are Grouped Based on Positive Traits of Their Chosen Professions

Eighteen new castaways will once again be landing on an island in Fiji to take part in yet another social experiment that will make up the 35th season of "Survivor."

Facebook/SurvivorTitle card for the upcoming 35th season of “Survivor,” airing in September.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, host Jeff Probst shared that "Survivor" is a game about social politics, and as such, will keep on searching for ways to divide contestants based on their behavior. He also said that what makes the upcoming season unique is that the castaways have been divided based on other people's perception of them.

On this note, season 35 will be known as "Survivor: Heroes v Healers v Hustlers," and it will be featuring three tribes of people with varying professions that ultimately answer to each imposed label based on the most positive traits associated with the type of job they do.

"Heroes are used to being heralded, healers receive gratitude, and hustlers earn respect," Probst said, further adding that these traits themselves will hopefully lead to some surprising twists and turns as these imposed labels either impact how the castaways perceive themselves or help them gain a clearer understanding of their own sets of characteristics.

Based on the teaser trailer shown at the end of the season 29 Reunion Special, the three tribes will be known as Levu for the Heroes, Soko for the Healers, and Yawa for the Hustlers. Which tribe will dominate and which one will be bidding its time? Will the Sole Survivor ultimately be a hero, a healer, or a hustler? Can genuine alliances be formed with such a diverse group of people?

Filming for the upcoming 35th season is already done. When asked about the production's decision to return to the same Fijian island they went to in the previous season, Probst said that Fiji "is the most beautiful place we've ever been."

"Survivor: Heroes v Healers v Hustlers" will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.