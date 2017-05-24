'Survivor' Season 35 Cast Revealed: 18 New Castaways to Be Divided into Heroes, Healers, and Hustlers as Series Returns to Fiji

The upcoming 35th season of CBS' long-running competitive reality series "Survivor" has reportedly just wrapped up filming in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji, which is the same location used for the ongoing "Survivor: Game Changers" season.

Facebook/SurvivorA screenshot of host Jeff Probst presenting the newly merged tribe with the ceremonial feast on "Survivor: Game Changers."

Inside Survivor has recently shared that the forthcoming "Survivor" season will feature 18 new castaways, which will be divided into three teams based on their line of work. If it sounds like a familiar theme, it's because the same thing has already been done in "Survivor: Worlds Apart," wherein the castaways were divided into White Collar, Blue Collar, and No Collar Tribes.

This time, however, tribe designation will be determined by whether the castaway's job makes him or her a hero, a healer, or a hustler. The casting call for this particular season called for applicants currently working in specific occupations like firefighters, teachers, and salespeople, among others. Successful applicants were then billeted to the Heroes, the Healers, or the Hustlers tribe based on the nature of their jobs. Tribe colors have also been rumored to be red, blue, and yellow in no particular order.

In line with this, 13 of the 18 castaways have allegedly been identified with help from Twitter user @1elevenpaul. These rumored castaways, hailing from various states, include a graduate student, a nurse practitioner, a firefighter, a program associate, and a wilderness field instructor, among others. The youngest alleged castaways are 24, while the oldest is 46.

Moreover, CBS has revealed that Survivor will be maintaining its Wednesday timeslot, at 8 p.m. ET, when it returns for season 35 later this year.

On the other hand, the ongoing 34th season titled "Survivor: Game Changers," will be airing its two-hour finale episode on Wednesday, May 24, which will immediately be followed by the Reunion Special where one of the six remaining castaways — Aubry, Brad, Troyzan, Tai, Sarah, and Cirie — will be hailed as this season's Sole Survivor.