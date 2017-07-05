'Suspicious Partner' News, Spoilers: Ji Wook and Bong Hee Take a Break from Each Other

YouTube/SBSdrama Ji Wook (Ji Chang Wook) and Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun) on "Suspicious Parnters."

Ji Wook (Ji Chang Wook) and Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun) will not be getting back together just yet in episodes 33 and 34 of "Suspicious Partner."

"Suspicious Partners" is a romantic comedy series that follows the story of prosecutor Noh Ji Wook and his trainee, Eun Bong Hee, working together on a baffling case that centers on a psychopath murderer.

In the process, Ji Wook and Bong Hee develop feelings for each other. However, previously on "Suspicious Partners," Bong Hee recently broke the relationship and took a leave from work.

But in the upcoming episode 33 and 34, Bong Hee finds herself pulled back to Ji Wook.

According to a preview from SBS, Bong Hee and Ji Wook will have a serious talk about their working relationship, and their romantic ties as well.

Ji Wook will try to convince his former lover to come in the office sooner than she initially planned for her vacation leave. Ji Wook points out that Bong Hee might find it difficult to adjust to the office after being gone for a long time.

But even though Ji Wook wants Bong Hee to come back soon, he thinks that they should take more time in thinking about their feelings for each other, Korea Portal reported. This means that the estranged couple will not be rekindling their romantic relationship anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook is preparing a concert for his fans before he enlists in the army.

The actor had his first Naver V App broadcast last June 29, Soompi reported. There, he revealed that "Suspicious Partner" is his first and last romantic comedy series before enlisting with the military.

"It's as precious as all the other productions I've worked on, and I do my best to make every day that I'm on set memorable."

He also revealed that once the series is done, he will have a concert for his fans.

"I want to meet my fans as much as I can before I enlist. I feel like I'll enjoy sharing stories with my fans and greeting them so much that time will fly by even if I'm tired," Ji Chang Wook said.

Catch "Suspicious Parnters" every Wednesday and Thursday, at 10 p.m. KST, on SBS.