'Suspicious Partner' Spoilers: Episodes 21 and 22 Will See Bong Hee and Ji Wook's Romance Heat Up [VIDEO]

The latest offering of "Suspicious Partners," episode 21 to 22, will see the romance between Bong Hee (Nam Ji-Hyun) and Ji Wook (Ji Chang-Wook) heating up. But will this lead to a permanent happy ending for the couple? It looks like things will become worse before they become better.

YouTube/A HAPPY FAN Nam Ji-Hyun and Ji Chang-Wook star in "Suspicious Partner" on SBS.

At the end of "Suspicious Partners" episode 20, Bong Hee realized she should no longer disregard her feelings for Ji Wook. After the latter confessed his true sentiments, Bong Hee welcomed the prospect of having a relationship. But first, she asked Ji Wook to give her a bit more time.

In the upcoming episodes, a scene shows Ji Wook and Bong Hee in a happy embrace. This suggests that she finally accepts Ji Wook's proposal. The acceptance, however, could bear some weight as Bong Hee seems to still hold back her true feelings. She still wants an answer to her ex-boyfriend's murder.

Bong Hee might find some resolve in one of her former clients, Hyun Soo (Dong Ha), whom she encounters randomly on the street. Could he likely have something to do with Hee-Joon's (Chansung) death? Bong-Hee's gut feeling is so strong about this one. Viewers will be clued in on her suspicion when a familiar piece of music is played.

Her chance meeting with Hyun Soo, however, could likely complicate her situation with Ji Wook when it was he who defended Hyun Soo in a previous case. How will this impact her feelings for him especially when it's hinted they could likely become rivals in court?

Meanwhile, ratings for "Suspicious Partner" continue to rise, especially after the on-screen couple shared their first kiss in a recent episode. The show was also recently hailed as one of Asia's most popular drama series for June in the Drama Fever streaming site.

"Suspicious Partner," which is also known as "Love in Trouble," first aired in May. The show has new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday night on SBS until July.