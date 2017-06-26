'Suspicious Partner' Spoilers: Noh Ji Wook to Break Up with Eun Bong Hee?

When "Suspicious Partner" returns for its 29th and 30th episodes this week, it is said that the relationship of Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji-Hyun) and Noh Ji Wook (Ji Chang-wook) will be in trouble.

Facebook/SuspiciousPartner2k17A promotional image for "Suspicious Partner" on SBS.

While the couple has already taken their relationship to the next level, a new discovery will test their love. Ji Wook will find out that the person behind the death of his parents could be Bong Hee's father.

Although it has not yet been proven that he was indeed behind the killing of prosecutor Noh Young Suk (Jo Seung-yeon) and his wife, and the flashback scenes in the previous episodes suggested that he was only set up by Jang Moo Young (Kim Hong-Fa), the district attorney of Sunho District. Ji Wook believes that Bong Hee's father is the prime suspect.

According to spoilers from the International Business Times, Ji Wook will leave Bong Hee in the dark. There is also a possibility that he will break up with her because of this, but without her knowing the reason behind it, she will surely be surprised of the sudden split.

Whether or not this turns out to be true, viewers will find out when "Suspicious Partner" returns for episodes 29 and 30 on Wednesday, June 28 at 10 p.m. KST.

Meanwhile, "Suspicious Partner" episode 26 has reportedly broken the show's past viewership records, garnering a high general viewership rating of 11.7 percent in metropolitan areas, and 10.5 percent nationwide as the plot intensifies, according to Soompi.

"Suspicious Partner" also reached a 7.3 percent in the 2049 ratings with the said episode. This achievement is an important one for the crime thriller drama too, as per the publication, because the rating of episode 26 is reportedly higher than those of all the other television shows that aired from June 19 to 21, including drama series, variety shows, news, and documentaries.

The show also took the top spot four times in a row for its timeslot.