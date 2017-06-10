Swingers' Club Operates by Using 'Church' as Front

The Nashville government is seeking to close a sex club masquerading as a church to take out a lease on a building it uses to throw weekend swingers' parties. This came about after undercover inspectors determined the true nature of the establishment which was registered as a place of worship.

In its application to lease, Freedom4All said it would use a 22,000 sq.ft. property in Madison just north of Nashville to house the United Fellowship Center. To convince officials, the operator presented a blueprint design changing what was once a "dungeon room" into a "choir room."

But the establishment turned out to be a swingers' club that goes by the name of The Social Club (TSC) which is described as a "safe and friendly atmosphere where everyone is welcome" on its website. It charges $40 to couples, $50 to single men and $20 to single women for entrance.

The activities of the "church" drew the suspicion of officials when they noted heavy traffic around the building on weekend nights. Two city inspectors went to the establishment on Mar. 25 and were led into a secret chamber with 12 rooms furnished with either a bed or lounge chair.

The inspectors saw more than 100 people in various rooms, hallways and common areas. They also saw "patrons openly engaging in sexual conduct and intercourse in the rooms and foyer," the injunction complaint said. "They witnessed sex acts and other acts that indicated that the property was not being used as a church," zoning administrator Bill Herbert added.

The injunction seeks to close the club as it operates 1,000 feet of a Christian school in violation of a city ordinance. Such establishment is only allowed to operate in areas identified as industrial zones. TSC moved to Madison two years ago after its former location near downtown Nashville was gutted by fire.