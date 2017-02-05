'Switched at Birth' Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers: Mingo and Daphne Go Viral for a Horrible Reason

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Freeform

"Switched at Birth" season 5 returned with an explosive premiere last week, and will continue its momentum with episode 2, "This Has to Do with Me."

This eye-opening "Switched at Birth" season 5 installment will focus on Daphne (Katie Leclerc) and Mingo (Adam Hagenbuch) this time as the two become the subjects of a viral photo.

It is not just any viral photo though. It is one that earns them some serious backlash from their schoolmates and the folks at the internet, who accuse Mingo of racial appropriation.

The photo is from a costume party set to happen in "Switched at Birth" season 5, episode 2 at their college where Mingo channeled his favorite rapper, Lil Jon. The African-American students are not at all happy about it although he seems to have no clue as to why it is the case, thinking that he was only paying homage to the artist he loves.

"Switched at Birth" season 5, episode 2 is one of the most anticipated and talked about episodes for the season as it will tackle the issue of racism in the school campus. The family drama is known for tackling societal issues and "This Has to Do with Me" is no different.

Show creator Lizzy Weiss appears to be getting tons of questions about "Switched at Birth" season 5, episode 2, more specifically about what is being deemed wrong about Mingo dressing up as Lil Jon. Here is what she had to say.

"I read some of you asking, 'What was wrong with Mingo wearing that costume?' And my answer is - wait until next week. IRIS WILL EXPLAIN ALL," she explained.

I read some of you asking, 'What was wrong with Mingo wearing that costume?' And my answer is - wait until next week. IRIS WILL EXPLAIN ALL. — Lizzy Weiss (@Lizzy_Weiss) February 1, 2017

Iris (Sharon Pierre-Louis) is, of course, Daphne's roommate. It looks like the character will be crucial to the story in this episode.

"Switched at Birth" season 5, episode 2, "This Has to Do With Me," airs Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.