'Switched at Birth' Season 5 News: Final Season Kicks Off; Actress Lea Thomson Reveals Thoughts on Show's Cancellation

After a long hiatus, "Switched at Birth" returned last Tuesday with a brand-new episode kicking off their fifth and final season.

Freeform"Switched at Birth" promo still featuring Daphne and Bay

It has been more than a year since fans of the coming-of-age family drama had a dose of Daphne's (Katie Leclerc) and Bay's (Vanessa Marano) respective lives. Season 4 of the series wrapped up in October 2015, back when the now Freeform channel was still called ABC Family. That being said, the premiere episode titled "The Call" picked up with the two getting the emergency phone call, prompting them to suddenly come home.

The reason for the matter was revealed to be Emmett (Sean Berdy) overdosing on a mix of medications. While he assured both Bay and Daphne that he was not suicidal, and what happened was just an accident, the two, alongside Bay's new boyfriend, Travis (Ryan Lane), decided to stay in Kansas anyway. Elsewhere, Regina (Constance Marie) called off her relationship with her much younger boyfriend, Luca (Michael Galante).

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with the New York Post, Lea Thompson, who plays well-off mom Kathryn, revealed her real sentiments on the cancellation of "Switched at Birth."

"Everyone was happy and depressed at the same time," she admitted, adding, "The series ends beautifully. It leaves you feeling like you didn't waste your time hanging out with us for five years."

Thompson also revealed that she was given the opportunity to helm one more special episode that is different from the series finale. The momentous 100th outing of the show titled "Memory (The Heart)" was directed by the actress.

"We wrapped the final episode in March 2016, and they were sweet enough to give me the 100th episode to direct," she revealed, explaining, "That's the third-to-last episode, and while I was directing [the episode] they told us they were cancelling the show."

Catch "Switched at Birth" season 5 every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on Freeform.