'Switched at Birth' Season 5 Spoilers: Is Bay Ready to Love Again?

Bay (Vanessa Marano) has a huge decision to make in the upcoming season of "Switched at Birth." Is she finally ready to forget Emmett (Sean Berdy)?

Bay decides if she wants Travis in her life in the new season of "Switched at Birth."

The new installment of the Freeform series will open with Bay and Daphne (Katie Leclerc) still in China for their vacation. They were only supposed to spend the summer there but something happened that made them extend their stay. However, in a recent interview with Screener, Marano revealed that the girls would soon be back in Kansas following the urgent call Bay received during last season's finale.

Many things have changed for both Bay and Daphne. They are not teens anymore. Marano also said that her character will have to decide soon if she has moved on from her ex-boyfriend and is willing to give Travis (Ryan Lane) a chance.

"Obviously, Travis professed his love for her, and this season is basically about if she loves him back or not. Last season was about mourning Emmett and getting over that, and this season is about whether she's ready to jump into another relationship or not. To jump or not to jump," Marano teased, according to the interview with Screener.

In a sneak peek released (as seen on Entertainment Weekly), someone will come and visit Bay while she is in China. Clues point to Travis being the gentleman caller since Bay keeps on mentioning that she and the visitor parted awkwardly and she does not know if he feels the same way for her. Daphne also mentions that it is Bay who invited the man to come over. Bay is extremely nervous, especially as the visitor appears to be arriving late for their rendezvous. However, her sister points out that it will take a while to get there, as they are in the middle of rural China.

"Switched at Birth" season 5 premieres Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. EST on Freeform.