'Switched at Birth' Season 5 Spoilers: Regina Introduces Her New Beau to the Girls?

Regina (Constance Marie) has a new boyfriend in the upcoming season of "Switched at Birth." What will her daughters think about her new relationship?

Facebook/SwitchedatBirthRegina is in a new relationship in the new season of "Switched at Birth."

In the episode titled "The Call," the synopsis reveals that Regina will first keep the news to herself. She actually feels guilty about her "secret tryst" and there is a big reason why. The guy she is dating is much younger than her. Luca (Michael Galante) is actually closer to Daphne (Katie Leclerc) and Bay's (Vanessa Marano) age than hers. Because of the huge age discrepancy, Regina feels ashamed and even tries to break thing off with Luca. She knows what the others are going to say to her. She is especially worried about how the girls will react.

The promo shows Regina and the young man kissing. Later on, she tries to push him away However, Luca says her age does not matter to him. He is determined to work things out. Regina is expected to introduce him to Bay and Daphne once they return from China. The girls actually extended their vacation since they were only supposed to stay in China until the summer.

As expected, the upcoming episode will also reveal the identity of the person who called Bay in the last finale. Bay looked agitated after the conversation and speculations predict it has something do with John (D.W. Moffett) and Kathryn (Lea Thompson).

According to spoilers, the Kennishes are still squabbling over Kathryn's job. John wants her to quit, but she is adamant. They need the money. Kathryn is only being practical since they still have to pay off their debts. Rumors claim that it was Kathryn who called to tell the girls that she and John are having a divorce. They have been fighting a lot and their marriage is suffering. Bay and Daphne are definitely going to be upset when they see that their parents are not in good terms.

"Switched at Birth" season 5 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. EST on Freeform.