'Switched at Birth' Season 5 Spoilers: Travis Awaits Bay's Reply to His Confession

Travis (Ryan Lane) will finally hear Bay's (Vanessa Marano) answer to his love confession in the upcoming season of "Switched at Birth." Will it be a yes or a no?

Recently, Marano shared her thoughts with Screener about what is going to happen with her character in the new installment.

According to the actress, Bay will no longer avoid the question on whether she has moved on from Emmett (Sean Berdy) or not. There are still many fans who are hoping that the couple will work things out and reunite.

Bay and Emmett had a messy breakup. He betrayed her and then went away. Bay was so hurt that he would do such a thing. Then, Travis came and told her he loved her. Bay was confused. She asked him to give her some time to think. Marano said the time has come for her character to make a decision.

"Obviously, Travis professed his love for her, and this season is basically about if she loves him back or not. Last season was about mourning Emmett and getting over that, and this season is about whether she's ready to jump into another relationship or not. To jump or not to jump," Marano teased, according to the interview with Screener.

Travis definitely looks like he is serious with Bay. In the sneak peek released, it appears that he will even follow her to China to talk about their relationship. Clues point to Travis as Bay's gentleman caller. In the teaser, she tells Daphne (Katie Leclerc) that she and the visitor parted in an awkward manner. Bay also mentions that she is not sure if his feelings still stay the same. She looks excited to see him, though, as she keeps on checking the time. Daphne reminds her that the visitor will have to travel a long way to get to where they are at.

"Switched at Birth" season 5 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. EST on Freeform.