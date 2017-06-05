Swollen Ankles and Feet Could Be Warning Signs of Worse Health Issues

The human body is amazing with one part connected to another to provide physical signs if there something is wrong with one's health. Individuals ought to be sensitive to these symptoms that warn if seeking medical attention is needed right away.

Wikimedia Commons/National Heart, Lung and Blood InstituteAtherosclerosis as a result of coronary heart disease.

One symptom that manifests itself is the swelling of the feet and ankles, a condition that is called edema or the building up of fluids in the body that can cause the tissue to swell. Other symptoms accompanying edema are stiff joints, weight gain, skin discoloration and aching limbs.

Edema can be caused by one of several factors, including blood clots, infection, venous insufficiency, complications from pregnancy and foot or ankle injury. But the more serious causes are Lymphedema, chronic lung disease, heart failure as well as kidney and liver disease.

Lymphedema, which affects more than 200,000 Britons, is a chronic condition which occurs when the lymphatic system doesn't work properly. Other symptoms associated with Lymphedema include a heavy, aching feeling, difficulty moving, tight skin and fluid leaking through the skin.

Fluids also build up in the body when the kidneys are not functioning properly, causing the foot and ankle to swell. Liver disease can affect the liver's production of a protein called albumin, which keeps the blood from leaking out of the blood vessels into the surrounding tissues.

Swelling of the ankles and extremities in the evening is also a sign of retaining salt and water because of right-sided heart failure since fluid cannot be pumped to the lungs at an efficient rate. The prognosis could hold especially if the swelling is accompanied by weight gain.

Dr. Ranj Singh of U.K.'s National Health Service recommends massaging and compression stocking while squeezing the legs to alleviate the problem. A more long term remedy would be to lose weight and increase protein intake. It is also highly recommended to see a doctor at this advanced stage of illness.