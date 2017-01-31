'Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag' Release Date News: Developer Boasts Game's 'Intuitive Gesture System'; Now Available for Download

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Reki Kawahara and Kadokawa Corporation (via Facebook/SwordArtOnlineUSA)

"Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag" has positioned itself in the mobile world as one of the most favorite games in Japan. Now that it is available in the west, gamers can now assume the character of Asuna, Kirito or any other character from the Japanese anime.

Launched in Japan last year, the "Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag" international release allows iOS and Android players to download the game for free, hence it is referred to as "Freeium." Players can enjoy several advantages with in-game purchases, while the title gains profits through ads and in-game purchases.

There are also in-game rewards for players who opt to purchase some items in the game, but Bandai Namco has yet to disclose the specifics. In line with this, players are encouraged to grab this opportunity as soon as they can because the in-game rewards are offered for a limited time only.

Bandai Namco is giving special items and characters to all early downloaders. The same items and characters will be unlocked when the promo ends, but the early adopters will get them earlier.

"Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag" has a new storyline to feature as well. The game publisher clarified that the new storyline was specifically developed for the "Sword Art Online" game and was not adapted from the franchise's anime's narrative. In addition, Bandai Namco promised that the game has an "intuitive gesture system" and the same fast-paced, action-based gameplay that the avid players love.

The game features all the main characters like Asuna, Kirito, Sinon, Lisbeth and Silica. Each of the characters has respective skills and weapons to win battles with their opponent. For instance, Asuna and Leafa both use single swords, but their methods of attack is entirely different. The popular Kirito has a dual-sword weapon while Sinon possesses a gun.

Aside from "Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag," fans are also anticipating the second film of the anime franchise.