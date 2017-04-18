'Sword Art Online' News: Kirito and Asuna Dominate Newtype Magazine's Character Rankings

Newtype magazine's most recent character rankings reveal that the main characters of "Sword Art Online," Kirito and Asuna, still sit on top of the most popular anime characters list today. Although it has already been months since the "Ordinal Scale" movie debuted, fans of the anime still cannot get enough of the characters in the anime. Kirito and Asuna are so popular that fans freak out at the thought of Kirito cheating on Asuna.

Facebook/SwordArtOnline.SAO Promotional photo for "Sword Art Online"

A report from Crunchyroll recently revealed that for two straight months now, Kirito and Asuna have been No.1 in the male and female character rankings of the magazine. Kirito, who dominates the male category, is followed by "Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans'" Mikazuki Augus, "Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin's" Char Aznable, "Konosuba 2's" Kazuma and "Monogatari Series'" Araragi Koyomi.

For the female category, Asuna is on the top spot again and is followed by "Saga of Tanya the Evil's" Tanya Degurechaff, "Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works'" Saber, "Re: Zero's" Rem and "Macross Frontiers'" Ranka Lee.

Both Kirito and Asuna have dominated the top spots in the male and female categories since the movie "Ordinal Scale," and it looks like their popularity is not fizzling out soon. In fact, a recent tweet showing a poster of Kirito with a kiss mark on his lips is now making the rounds online, getting more fans buzzing about the "Sword Art Online" characters.

In the poster, Kirito is shown with a kiss mark on his face while Asuna is standing teary-eyed in the background. Speculations about Kirito cheating on Asuna are rife these days, although some say that the kiss mark is just given by one of Kirito's fans.

The cheating scandal involving Kirito started as a joke, but fans seem to take it seriously now that the poster has come out, with some speculating that Kirito's infidelity will eventually take its toll on Asuna.