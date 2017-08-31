'Sword Art Online - Ordinal Scale' Latest News: 2017 Fantasy Anime Movie's Bluray and DVD Versions to Hit Stores in September

Twitter/sao_anime Promotional banner for the Japanese anime movie, "Sword Art Online - Ordinal Scale," which will be released in Blu-ray and DVD on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The 2017 Japanese anime movie, "Sword Art Online – Ordinal Scale," is coming in Blu-ray and DVD in September. A new augmented-reality game has surfaced, and its popularity will soon lead Kirito and his friends into a brand new level of dangerous game play.

First released in 2012, the "Sword Art Online" anime series was based on a series of light novels of the same name written by Reki Kawahara and illustrated by Abec. It began with the story of video game enthusiasts, Kirito and Asuna, and their adventures inside Aincrad, the virtual reality world they were trapped in after logging into the "Sword Art Online (SAO)" game.

The movie, which was released on Feb. 18 of this year to 1,000 theaters worldwide, takes the narrative to 2026, two years after the SAO events. It features an original story written by Kuwahara and is set after the side story "Mother's Rosario," and before the Alicization Arc.

The "Ordinal Scale" is an Augmented Reality Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (ARMMORPG) created for a new Augment Reality device known as the Augma. Following the fiasco that was the "SAO" incident, the "Ordinal Scale" promises a safe game play set in the real world.

However, Kirito, Asuna, and the rest of their crew will soon find out that just like "SAO," the new hit augmented reality game, "Ordinal Scale," is far from being a fun and safe game.

The Blu-ray and DVD versions of this movie will hit the shelves on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Both the Blu-ray and DVD will come in limited and regular editions. Aside from the main volume disc and the additional treats and content included in the limited edition, there will also be store-specific bonuses from retailers such as Aniplex+, Amazon, Sofmap, Amiami, and others.

More information on retailers and their specific bonuses are available on the movie's official site.