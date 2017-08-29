Syfy Confirms Premiere Date of Horror Series 'Ghost Wars'

Facebook/ghostwarstv Promotional photo for "Ghost Wars"

As Syfy looks ahead to the rest of 2017, it has announced the premiere dates of some of its upcoming shows, including that of "Ghost Wars."

Several days ago, the cable channel confirmed when TV buffs could finally catch the new series it would offer ("Happy!" "Superstition," and "Ghost Wars") as well as the return of a number of other show ("Van Helsing," "Z Nation").

One of the most highly anticipated new series arriving on Syfy is "Ghost Wars," a paranormal action series that will consist of 13 episodes that each spans an hour. Produced by Nomadic Pictures, the new series will premiere on Oct. 5 in the United States and will explore philosophical issues while featuring some paranormal action.

Created by "Van Helsing" and "Continuum's" Simon Barry, the upcoming series is described as a new take on the typical psychological horror series that viewers are accustomed to. According Barry, "Ghost Wars" is "an opportunity to tell stories about human politics and how we shape our beliefs and lives based on our individual perspectives and biases." He also revealed that the series will tackle science, humanism and religion and will certainly raise the bar when it comes to the horror genre.

The first trailer for "Ghost Wars" was unveiled last June at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con and teased yet another creepy series with an interesting cast.

As of this writing, some of the confirmed cast members of the upcoming series are "Emerald City" and "Daredevil" actor Vincent D'Onofrio, and "Son of Anarchy" star Kim Coates. The series will also feature Avan Jogia of "Twisted" and "Tut," who will play the role of an ethnic Indian outcast named Roman Mercer. The plot points of the new series have yet to be revealed, although it was reported previously that it would be set in a small town in Alaska.

"Ghost Wars" will premiere in the United States on Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. EDT on Syfy.