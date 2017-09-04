SyFy Renews 'Killjoys' for Two More Seasons; 'Dark Matter' Cancelled After Season 3

Syfy has just announced last Friday, Sep. 1, that "Killjoys" will have two more seasons to wrap up the story of the fan-favorite space drama. "Dark Matter," meanwhile, did not fare as well, with the network deciding to cancel the show after its third season.

Killjoys/Syfy The Syfy Channel has renewed "Killjoys" for two more seasons, with the show's Season 4 airing in 2018.

The sci-fi network has confirmed seasons 4 and 5 of "Killjoys" through its press announcement released on Friday, the same day the season finale of the drama show aired at 8 p.m. EDT.

David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers of the show, thanked their fans for their support that brought two more seasons to "Killjoy." "A final two-season order is a huge vote of confidence for a show that keeps getting better and better," the duo said in their press release.

"We are so proud of the support KILLJOYS has received from critics and fans alike, and are thrilled to plan a deserving ending for Dutch and the Jaqobis brothers; it has been an incredible intergalactic journey and we could not have wished for better partners to share the ride," Fortier and Schneeberg added, as quoted by The Futon Critic.

Season 4 of "Killjoys" is set to air in 2018, with more details on the exact release date expected in the coming months. The last two seasons of the show will be the final chapters that will conclude the story of the interplanetary bounty hunter trio, as it wraps up the stories of Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen), John Jaqobis (Aaron Ashmore) and D'avin Jaqobis (Luke MacFarlane) and the roles they will play in affecting the course of the war.

As for "Dark Matter," their third season finale will also have to make do as the series finale since Syfy decided to drop the show after three seasons, according to Variety.

The crew of "Dark Matter," took to social media on Monday, Sep. 4, to thank their fans for their support, and to link the petition that fans have put up on Change.org. The support letter addressed to Syfy, started by user Elise Cochrane from the United Kingdom, has 18,179 signatures as of this time.