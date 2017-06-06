T.J. Miller Speaks About Leaving 'Silicon Valley'

T.J. Miller has left the show "Silicon Valley," and he is just now letting his side known. Miller, who plays the role of Erlich Bachman in the comedy series, will not be returning for season 5.

At the time of Miller's exit from the show, fans of "Silicon Valley" did not get more from HBO other than that the decision was a mutual one, according to the AV Club. It would take an appearance at the "Larry King Now" show to get Miller to let fans know of what went on through his head when he decided to leave the show.

In the interview, King suggested that Miller let fame get to his head to make him consider leaving the show, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Miller would sidestep this question by saying that he was happy that he was on "Silicon Valley," and offered some praise for the production and writing team led by Mike Judge. "Those guys I do think are the best in the game. I mean ... there is no one funnier working in television," Miller said.

In contrast to the cute quotes and aphorisms that Miller tossed out to "Silicon Valley" fans in the "Larry King Now" show, Miller gave a more straight answer to a recent Entertainment Weekly Interview.

"I wouldn't have left the show if this finale hadn't absolutely, perfectly, organically allowed an exit for Erlich in a way that I found very funny. It's a funny joke for him to then never be back on the show," Miller explained.

Miller added that his exit opened a lot of opportunities for him. "I'm very excited. I'm happy. I have a renewed vigor. I've got projects that I can allot more time or give more time to," Miller said, adding that his exit from HBO has been amicable.

When asked about highlights of his character, Erlich Bachman, Miller described the scene where he slapped a kid. "People really think that's funny. And I thought that was the best. Slapping a kid and calling him a c—," Miller said.