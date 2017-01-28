T-Mobile offers AT&T DirecTV Now Switchers Free Hulu Service for One Year

T-Mobile pounces on AT&T DirecTV Now's continued struggle by offering former subscribers a free year service for Hulu's limited commercial service that regularly retails $7.99 per month.

HuluHulu promotional ad

Not even two months since AT&T launched its subscription streaming television service, direct competitor T-Mobile is trying to capitalize on the backlash it has been receiving by offering users an arguably tempting deal. Company switchers to the latter's offer last month will be granted a year's worth of free Hulu subscription. And although it is important to note that they may still be subjected to tax for it, the deal sounds like a bargain.

"Every former AT&T customer who signed up for a free year of DIRECTV NOW will receive a notification from T-Mobile in the coming weeks with a unique code good for a free year of Hulu Limited Commercials service," the official statement from T-Mobile's website reads.

It is no secret that in its short stint in the market, DirecTV Now has been plagued with multiple problems ranging from outages during peak times to users being randomly signed out from their apps for no apparent reason. With this, many subscribers are asking for refunds which the company also refuses to give leaving its customers no choice but to dump the service altogether. Now, with T-Mobile's extra incentive, more consumers jumping the fence can be expected.

"It turns out DIRECTV NOW is barely watchable, but we've got our customers' backs! So, every former AT&T customer who took us up on our offer now gets a free year of Hulu on us — and they get to enjoy it on a faster, more advanced network with unlimited data!" said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile said in a prepared statement, obviously not afraid of openly trash-talking its direct competition. "Even I can't believe AT&T spent $67 billion on DIRECTV and still couldn't roll out a streaming service that worked!"

The announcement came just after AT&T claimed that it added more than 200,000 video subscribers in the last quarter solely driven by DirecTV sign-ups and before the latter's fourth quarter 2016 earnings call.