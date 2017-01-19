T-Mobile ONE's KickBack Data Refunds, Taxes Included; How to Sign Up for New Deals

During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada during the first week of January, T-Mobile announced one of the coolest offers for mobile data subscribers: The promise to refund — taxes included — the amount equivalent to the unused data from their monthly subscription plan.

REUTERS/Fred Prouser A T-Mobile store in Los Angeles, California.

T-Mobile president and CEO John Legere said during the CES 2017 event, "Wireless consumers pay billions extra every year in added surcharges, taxes, monthly fees and carrier price hikes. ... And, the carriers just keep inventing new ways to make their customers pay." And their company's new all-in offer is promising to put an end to it.

T-Mobile has also introduced their T-Mobile ONE monthly data plan offer. It costs $160 per month that's good for up to four lines that will be entitled to an unlimited data plan. The telecommunications company promised that with their All In program, their subscribers will only pay the amount that can be seen as advertised. T-Mobile promised to free their subscribers from unexpected fees and additional charges every time their monthly bill arrives.

Now, the company plans to beef up that monthly plan with the KickBack program. The T-Mobile ONE offer is now paired with the KickBack program that will rebate customers the amount of any unused data from their plan.

As an example, T-Mobile said that subscribers who only use 2 GB or less every month can be entitled to as much as $10 refund that can be credited to the next month's bill. If the subscriber decides to add more lines, the KickBack refunds can also be credited. With a minimum of three and a maximum of 12 additional lines, each will cost $20.

During the CES 2017 presentation, T-Mobile also promised to simplify their new deals and subscriptions. Beginning Jan. 22, new customers can only subscribe to T-Mobile with the T-Mobile ONE offer. On the other hand, existing subscribers can retain their old plans.