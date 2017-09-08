Taco Bell Workers Kill Armed Robber During Failed Robbery Operation

REUTERS/LARRY DOWNING The facade of a Taco Bell restaurant

Three employees from a Taco Bell store in Cleveland reportedly shot and killed an armed robber when he and a partner tried to rob the store on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Reports claimed that the three male workers from the fast food chain whose names were unrevealed were also armed when the two masked robbers entered the restaurant at 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday to get cash from the register.

The Taco Bell employees were reported to have opened fire and shot one of the robbers in the ribs while the other one managed to escape.

The local police officers arrived at the restaurant after the incident, where they discovered the attempted robber lying unconscious on the ground while holding a loaded gun in his hand. According to reports, the suspected robber has received a total of six shots. He was later on pronounced dead when he was brought to the MetroHealth Medical Center.

The medical examiner reportedly identified the suspected robber as a 24-year-old Cleveland resident named DeCarlo Jackson.

A report from FOX News claimed that the investigators found out that there was a total of five Taco Bell employees who were within the store premises when the masked suspects attacked. The alleged robbers ordered them to stay on the ground before three of the employees began to fire their guns.

The store's franchise owner Arthur Giles revealed in an interview that he allows his employees to bring their weapons to work if they have a concealed-carry license. He also claimed that his employees are not facing charges at the moment, but he was confident that they only acted in self-defense.

He also told Cleveland.com that none of the staff and customers were hurt during the incident. "Everyone at the store is okay, from my understanding. All the employees and all the customers are safe," Giles also said.

Taco Bell already released a statement regarding the incident, saying that the food chain will be cooperating with the authorities. They also claimed that they will offer counseling to the employees who shot the guns.